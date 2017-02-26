Jay Z Becomes First Rapper In Songwriters Hall Of Fame (Week in Review)

"Since 1996, 21-time GRAMMY award winner, Shawn 'Jay Z' Carter has dominated an evolution in popular culture," reads a recent statement from Hall. "With more than 100 million records sold he is one of the best-selling musicians of all time. Also a powerful entrepreneur across the music/entertainment, fashion and sports industries, Jay Z personifies the 'American Dream.'"

In a rare tweet, Hova acknowledged the honor. "This is a win for US," he wrote. "I remember when rap was said to be a fad. We are now alongside some of the greatest writers in history." Read more - here.