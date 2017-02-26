Suge Knight Being Treated Unfairly In Prison? (Week in Review)

Billboard revealed in early February how Knight's phone and visitor privileges had been taken away after a sheriff requested restricting his jail privileges. Now, his son Suge Jacob Knight has spoken up about his father's mistreatment.

"Im grateful to see my dad this morning, but it hurt me to see him get neglected right infront of my face. Im distugsted [sic] that these people take an oath to serve justice but do the exact opposite," Suge Jacob wrote in an Instagram post.

"I havent seen or heard this mans voice in two years! When we will they view him as a human? How come the man who turned himeslef [sic] in on a "Hit and Run" case (Which is really a Self Defense Case) gets mistreated more than the Rapist or a serial killer?" Read more - here.