That first musically ambitious Top 15 single from the original band of Waite, Michael Corby, Tony Brock, and Wally Stocker created enough momentum for the British quartet to inspire The Babys' breakout 1979 album Head First, which itself peaked at # 22 and produced another Top 15 hit single "Every Time I Think of You". But after 1980's Union Jacks album, which delivered "Back on My Feet Again" and the infectious "Midnight Rendezvous", the band stumbled figuratively and, in lead singer John Waite's unfortunate case, quite literally. But how? John Waite and Jonathan Cain share with In The Studio host Redbeard their own personal recollections of life in rock's neo-natal unit trying to grow in America as The Babys.

John Waite: "We went on the road a lot... They (record company) wouldn't let a day go by without us doing something. We'd play in the cafeteria of some college and then go play a major gig at night, or we'd fly to Japan the next morning after a major three week outing playing everywhere in America... It was a real whirlwind. It was a great time."

Jonathan Cain: "There are a lot of reasons why we disbanded. I guess the biggest reason was the money, the past and all the (management) mistakes that were made... It was like a snowball rolling down a hill and there wasn't really any stopping it." Check out the special - here.

