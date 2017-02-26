While She Sleeps Stream New Song Featuring Oli Sykes (Week in Review)

The new song comes from the group's forthcoming album, which will be entitled "You Are We" and is set to be released on April 2nd following a successful crowdfunding effort.

Guitarist Sean Long had this to say (via TeamRock) about going directly to fans to fund the album instead of via a label, "Now more than ever, our fans know that it's them making all of this possible for us. The divide between artist and fan is ridiculous, because there are no fans without the artist and there's no artist without the fans.

"They go hand in hand together as one absolute thing, and I really like that we can see that in play with what we've been doing. It's very reassuring to see that support right in front of us." Stream the new song - here.