Gucci Mane Announces His Very First Headlining Tour (Week in Review)

The TrapGod Tour kicks off in Boston, Massachusetts on April 5th and wraps up just over a month later in Austin, Texas on May 6th. More details about tickets can be found at Gucci Mane's Facebook page.

Shortly after the tour, Gucci plans on releasing his next album Drop Top Wop. No release date has yet been set, but he promised fans it would arrive this summer. See the tour dates - here.