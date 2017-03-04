Metallica Star Was Joking About Making Lady Gaga 'Co-Singer' (Week in Review)

Lars spoke with Access Hollywood at a pre-Grammy gala and joked, "And now we've got a new lead singer - well, a new co-lead singer, is a better way of saying it - so we were talking earlier about maybe making her a permanent member of Metallica and being a five-piece from now on, so we'll see."

Following those comments, a story published on the website of WJLA, the ABC affiliate in Washington D.C., claimed that Ulrich had invited Lady Gaga to join them on stage "whenever her schedule allows".

The story included no foundation for that claim and cited no source for it, but instead simply quoted the Access Hollywood comments by Lars and left out that he was joking.

Last week additional reports surfaced online that appeared to be based on the WJLA report, which claimed that the pop star was actually offered a job with the thrash legends. Watch the interview clip and judge for yourself - here.