Paul McCartney Streaming Rare Demo (Week in Review)

The Beatles legend will be releasing the reissue of the 1989 album on March 24th, and will be offering it in various formats including a special edition, and a deluxe edition box set. Track details are available on the preorder pagehere.

McCartney co-wrote a third of songs on the album with Elvis Costello, including "My Brave Face." Paul has this to say about the demo, "Because we were working above the studio, we'd just go downstairs and make the record, just the two of us singing exactly what we had made up. So there were a few recordings that haven't been released. We keep saying to each other that they're good because they are raw, it's hot off the skillet'.

He also reflected on working with Costello, "I was looking for someone to work with, trying to think of something imaginative to do and one day my manager said 'do you fancy writing with Elvis Costello? It might be a great thing'. I said 'yeah'. He (Elvis) came down to my studio and we sat opposite each other with our guitars because I had said to him early on that this is how I'd written with John, with me being left handed and him being right handed, it was almost like looking in a mirror. We did virtually what John and I did which was just make up a song a day." Stream the demo - here.