Sean Kingston Speaks Out About Migos Fight (Week in Review)

"You see my face, there was no beat down, it was none of that," Kingston told CBS Las Vegas affiliate 8 News NOW. "It was a jump, but it wasn't a JUMP. You get what I'm saying."

Kingston explained how Migos Facetimed him to meet outside of the Sands Expo & Convention Center where he was attending a fashion show. But according to him, they didn't have anything to say. "And as soon as I went outside it was no talking," he said. "They just started jumping on me throwing punches. I didn't have a chance to put up my set up or do nothing."

He added, "It was very shocking because no matter what goes on it is kind of like I've been to their house they've been to my house. My mom has cooked for them. We don't do industry friends. It's either you're rocking with us or you ain't rocking with us -- period." Find out why Kingston thinks Migos wanted to throw down - here.