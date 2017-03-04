Steve Hackett Talks The Night Siren In New Online Video (Week in Review)

"The Night Siren" is scheduled to hit stores on March 24th and the new interview clip where Hackett discusses the new effort in detail can be streamed here.

The newly clip follows the recent reveal of 'In The Skeleton Gallery', which is the first song from the new album. Steven had this to say about the track, "You know that ancient childhood night terror which creeps up on you in a dark moment when you're least expecting it... This track moves from a dream-like groove with a Middle Eastern tinged accompaniment through to a sinister march and on to an out-there nightmare ride, before the child's box of tricks reclaims it and the lid is finally closed..." Listen to the song - here.