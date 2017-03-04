The Dillinger Escape Plan Reveal Rescheduled Tour Dates (Week in Review)

The band was forced to cancel the remaining dates on their winter European tour after a truck smashed into their tour bus in Poland on February 11th, destroying all of their gear.

The band has now revealed the rescheduled dates which will be kicking off on June 8th in Belfast at the Limelight 2 and will run until August 16th where they will wrap things up in Leipzig, Germany at Conne Island. See the dates - here.