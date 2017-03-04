The Yardbirds Launching U.S. Spring Tour (Week in Review)

The spring tour is scheduled to kick off on March 4th in Melbourne, FL at the King Center and will be wrapping up on July 7th in Atlantic City, NJ at Resorts Casino.

The current lineup of the iconic group is led by founding member Jim McCarty and features guitarist Johnny A, bassist Kenny Aaronson, singer/blues harpist/percussionist Myke Scavone, and lead singer/guitarist John Idan. See the dates - here.