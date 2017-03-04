Today Is The Day Stream Track From Deluxe Temple Reissue (Week in Review)

The Temple Of The Morning Star: 20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition is set to be released by The End Records on March 24th in various formats including digitally and CD/DVD and double vinyl LP versions.

"Blindspot" can be streamed here. The CD/DVD edition will include the newly re-mastered album plus bonus tracks on the first disc and a live 1997 recording captured during a concert at the Whiskey A Go-Go in Hollywood on the second disc.

The 2LP vinyl edition will features the remastered album on one disc and the second disc will include bonus demos along with live tracks from the Whiskey show. Read more - here.