ZZ Top Expand North American Tonnage Tour (Week in Review)

Eight shows have been added to the previously-announced spring leg, which openned in Louisville, KY on February 24. The opening 4-week run will be followed by a second leg in May that will begin with four nights in the trio's home state of Texas.

"The run is Tex-centric, just like ourselves, and the band is looking forward to getting our heads in Mississippi, and points beyond," says guitarist Billy Gibbons. "After 4 decades, we believe we're beginning to get the hang of it, so a mighty good time will be enjoyed by all."

ZZ Top's 2017 concert dates come on the heels of the release of the band's "Greatest Hits Live" package, which presents material recorded over the course of several tours in cities all around the world. See the dates - here.