1349 Begin Work On New Album, Expand Season Of Mist Deal (Week in Review)

The band had this to say, "We are currently in the early creative stages of our new art offering and we are exited to confirm that we have extended our agreement with partners Season of Mist - this time handling the release worldwide."

The news comes as the group prepares to head to Japan early next month for a three date tour with Arcturusthat will be kicking off on March 10th at the Fanj Twice in Osaka.

Following the conclusion of the trek on the 12th in Tokyo, the band will head to the UK for two performances in London on March 13th (The Dome and Boston Music Room) and 14th (Incineration Fest 2017). See the dates - here.