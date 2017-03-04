The song comes from the group's latest album 'Breakin' Outta Hell' and was written in tribute to Lemmy and the video features Motorhead's famous 'bomber' lighting rig.

Airbourne frontman Joel O' Keeffe had this to say, "When Motörhead played, Lemmy was there for the fans and the fans were there for him. It didn't matter what was happening in the world at that point, because Motörhead was onstage; the crew had everything dialed in, and the crowd were there and lovin' it - all for rock 'n' roll…

"Whenever we were on tour, we looked forward to seeing the festival posters with the big Motörhead logo on there, and now there's just a big black hole. 'We are Motörhead, and we play rock 'n' roll', we were so used to hearing that, and when it's not there anymore, it hits you hard…Lemmy meant so much to us, and so much to rock 'n' roll itself…" Watch the video - here.