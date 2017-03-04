All That Remains Announce New Album 'Madness' (Week in Review)

The new album was produced by Howard Benson (Halestorm, Papa Roach, Chris Cornell) and frontman Phil Labonte had this to say about the effort, "Our goal has always been to write songs that we like.

"All That Remains has seen a lot of criticism about the songs that we've written and what people think we're supposed to do. We started as a very underground death metal kind of band, we've since moved away from that and have never apologized for it. The music we've written has been reflective of that and I think the lyrics, the ideas, have always been reflective of that as well."

The band will be hitting the road for some spring tour dates on April 8th where they will be appearing at the Blazefest in Fresno, Ca and they will wrap the trek up with an appearance at the Rise Above Fest in Bangor, ME on July 23rd. See the dates - here.