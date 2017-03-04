Big Stars Lined Up For Merle Haggard Tribute Concert (Week in Review)

The all-star Sing Me Back Home: The Music Of Merle Haggard concert will be taking place at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee on Thursday, April 6, 2017 at 7:00 P.M. CT

The special event will feature performances from Willie Nelson, Kenny Chesney, Miranda Lambert, Dierks Bentley, Loretta Lynn, Hank Williams Jr., The Avett Brothers, Alison Krauss, Ronnie Dunn, Warren Haynes, Jamey Johnson, Kacey Musgraves, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Lucinda Williams, Ben Haggard, John Anderson, Connie Smith, Bobby Bare and more still to be announced. Find more details - here.