The country singer teamed up with director Ethan Lader (Bruno Mars, Wiz Khalifa, Mary J. Blige, Mariah Carey) for the comical clip which shows Eldredge distracted by a beautiful girl. As a result, he sets off a chain of hilarious unfortunate events in his neighborhood while he tries to chase down the girl of his dreams.

"I'm a real bad liar / I'm a burnt toast kind of guy 'er / If I try to build a fire, I'll burn the woods / I ain't a mover or a shaker / Can't keep up with the pacer/ Never met a dance floor that ever did me any good," he sings in the opening verse.

The one thing he is good at though, is making the girl smile. Watch as Eldredge's song comes to life in video form - here.