Foo Fighters Promise Many More Surprises Coming (Week in Review)

The band played a secret show last Friday night (Feb 24th) at the Cheese & Grain in the UK town of Frome, which marked the group's first live performance in over a year.

Following the show, Grohl took to the band's Facebook page with a handwritten message where he wrote, "Just wanted to write and say thank you to all involved tonight because I'm still buzzing from our first gig in one year, three months and 10 days (but who's counting)."

He then added, "Shaking off the dust for the sweet people of Frome was the best way to dive into another year… and many more surprises. Stay tuned." See Dave's post - here.