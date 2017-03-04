Goo Goo Dolls Announce Tour Dates, Tease New EP (Week in Review)

The summer trek will be kicking off on July 14th in Mountain View, CA at the Shoreline Amphitheatre and will be wrapping up on September 13th at the Greek Theater in Los Angeles.

Frontman John Rzeznik also say in a new interview that the band is planning to release a new EP. "We have an EP coming out, You Should Be Happy. I don't know when the release date is, it's like a six-song EP with some new material and a couple of unreleased songs." See the tour dates - here.