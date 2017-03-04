Metallica Release 'Atlas, Rise' Live Video (Week in Review)

The video has been released in sync with a recap of the event, which features clips of several songs performed during the band's first-ever concert in Hong Kong.

The stop was part of an early 2017 Asian leg of Metallica's WorldWired tour in support of their tenth album, "Hardwired…To Self Destruct." "Atlas, Rise!" was the third single issued from the project, following "Hardwired" and "Moth Into Flame."

Metallica will return to the road for three concerts in Mexico City early next month before a series of Lollapalooza appearances in South America. Watch the videos - here.