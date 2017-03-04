Neil, who was recently a contestant on the reboot of The Celebrity Apprentice, has announced a handful of solo dates spread across March, May and June beginning at the Shooting Star Casino in Mahnomen, MN on March 3rd and running until June 24th where he will play the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, MS.

Vince will then cross the pond in July for appearances at two music festivals in Europe: The Bang Your Head Festival in Balingen, Germany on the 14th and the Masters Of Rock Festival in Vizovice, Czech Republic on the 16th. See the dates - here.