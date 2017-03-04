Skrillex Previews New Incubus Collaboration (Week in Review)

Over the weekend, guitarist Mike Einziger teased fans with an image from the studio featuring Sonny 'Skrillex" Moore and Deftones singer Chino Moreno. The Incubus co-founder simply wrote, 'Magic."

Now, Moore has given us our first taste of actual music. The 15-second clip features Skrillex, Einziger, and frontman Brandon Boyd singing chocolate chip karaoke to what appears to be the 'nu" Incubus-Skrillex collaboration. Check out the picture and studio footage - here.