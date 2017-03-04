Jake's friend got in touch with the duo and had requested the clip after he was forced to miss the group's London concert. Today the duo learned that Jake died a day after receiving their message.

"His dad thanked us for the message and I cried," Pall wrote. "Not only does this break our heart but it reminds of two valuable lessons; it's so easy to do little acts of kindness they can go such a long way, not only did this email exchange change our lives but we hope we brought happiness to one of his last moments. So today just think about how much better it is to go that little bit extra and do something positive."