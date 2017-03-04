W.A.S.P. Add New Leg To The Crimson Idol Anniversary Tour (Week in Review)

Although it is being billed as a "world tour", the dates for the trek announced thus far are all scheduled to take place in Europe and will see the band perform "The Crimson Idol" album in full, including 3 "missing" songs that were recorded for the album but were left off of the final release.

The shows on the trek will be broken up into two parts with the band playing the full album during the first set and then returning for a second set that will feature some of the best known songs from their entire career.