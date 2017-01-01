|
AC/DC Star Said God Bless Axl Rose For Stepping In 2016 In Review
(Classic Rock) Cliff Williams made news in July when he praised his AC/DC bandmates and says he still enjoys playing with the group he's been part of since 1977. The lineup has undergone several changes over the last few years - Malcolm Young was forced to retire as a result of dementia, while drummer Phil Rudd was under house arrest for eight months after being found guilty of drugs possession and making death threats. They were replaced by Stevie Young and Chris Slade respectively. Then, in March this year, frontman Brian Johnson was had to step back from touring as he risked total hearing loss if he continued, with the band bringing in Guns N' Roses singer Axl Rose as his replacement. But despite the shake up, Williams says playing with a different lineup live is as intense as ever. He says: "Angus is a dynamo - he's fantastic to play with. I've been trying to stay out of his way for 40 years. He's like a whirlwind up there. "Stevie's a great rhythm player - like his uncle Malcolm. It's the same style - he inherited that. He's a Young as well, so it's kind of in the genes. Chris Slade and I played together before with AC/DC. He did The Razor's Edge with us and did that album and tour - so it's an exciting rhythm section. It's great." As for Rose, the bassist reports: "Axl's doing extremely well - and god bless him for stepping up to do this. Once we start, it's pretty intense. That's it, that's what you're there for, two plus hours on stage - that's what it's all about. It's just what I've always done, I thoroughly enjoy it." Watch the full interview clip here.
