Blink-182 Scored No. 1 Album With 'California' 2016 In Review

Billboard reports that the US sales figures of 186,000 units mark the third-largest week for a rock album this year, and Blink's best-selling seven-day period since 2003.

Mark Hoppus last week told Spin: "I think people take Blink more seriously now than they did before. People wrote us off as this joke band - but the people who listened to Blink knew that we were silly and whatever, but we wrote songs about divorce and suicide and depression." Read more here.