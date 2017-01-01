Bring Me The Horizon 'Suck As Humans' Says Bad Religion Guitarist 2016 In Review

"I'm going to stop these people every time I see them today and tell them how much their band sucks, Baker captioned the post." His remarks did not go unnoticed, both Oli Sykes and Matt Nicholls from Bring Me The Horizon commented on Baker's photo. "Sorry old wrinkly bastard," wrote Sykes.

"Hahah I can't imagine being as old as you are still acting like a 14 year old girl, wrote Nicholls. Which promoted a scathing reply from Baker. "It seems you've missed the point entirely. The issue here is entitlement. My post was a comment on your collective delusion that working local crew at a thirty band festival should be required to memorize your faces to spare you the indignity of breaking stride on the way to your backstage oasis or even worse, the humiliation of carrying credentials. Your literal display of arrogance (and the hilariously unrecognized irony within it) was what I was sharing with my followers. I honestly don't know if your music is bad or good - it's not for old people! I meant that you suck as humans. Sorry for the confusion."

Check out Baker's post, and the subsequent comments here.