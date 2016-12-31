Chris Cornell's Alleged Stalker Arrested Trying To Enter Concert 2016 In Review

Sources tell the news outlet that every venue on the tour has had a picture of Robbins and has been on high alert to stop her. Sources also say that the Soundgarden singer was informed of the arrest before the show.

According to Rolling Stone, Robbins was arrested by the FBI in 2014 for allegedly harassing Cornell online and charged her with stalking. The Tampa Bay Times reported, at the time, that Cornell and his wife believed Robbins had entered their Miami home in 2013. The Cornells also pulled their kids out of New York public schools out of fear that Robbins would hurt them. Read more here.