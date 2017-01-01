Dr. Dre Searched, Handcuffed And Briefly Detained By Police 2016 In Review

The incident transpired after a man stopped his car in front of Dre's house, blocking the driveway. The man said Dre shouted at him then pulled out a gun, so he called the cops.

Dre cooperated with police who arrived at the scene and allowed them to search him. He told them he didn't pull a gun on the man, but that he reached for his cell phone to record the altercation, and officers found no weapon.

A couple of days later we learned that Dr. Dre would not face any criminal charges after he has been cleared of any wrongdoing stemming from an altercation.

Dre told police he didn't have a gun and no weapon was found, but he was cited a misdemeanor, Billboard reported. Prosecutors have refused to bring gun charges against Dre because there were no witnesses and there were errors in the man's account of the altercation. Read more here.