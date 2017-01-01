Elvis Presley's Stepbrother Believes His Death Not Accidental 2016 In Review

David E. Stanley's My Brother Elvis details his time living at Graceland and working for the King. Stanley's mother married Elvis' widowed father in 1960, and at only age four he moved into the famed estate.

In his book, Stanley writes about his last meeting with Elvis. It occurred on August 14, just two days before he died. At the time, Elvis said he would be going away for a few days and told Stanley when they next saw each other he would be "on a higher plane."

When he learned Elvis died, Stanley believed he had killed himself using pills and other drugs. Although emergency responders found no such evidence when they came to Graceland, Stanley claims he removed several pill bottles and syringes surrounding Elvis' dead body before anyone else discovered it. He stuffed everything in his pockets. Read more here.