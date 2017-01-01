Justin Bieber and Nick Jonas Parody Kanye's 'Famous' Video 2016 In Review

Predictably, the video was parodied by U.S. talk shows, and now BBC Radio 1 crafted a brilliant spoof of the instantly iconic video by assembling a team of A-listers to shoot scenes in bed together.

The list is long, but features Justin Bieber, Nick Jonas, Meghan Trainor, Carly Rae Jepsen, 5 Seconds of Summer, Troye Sivan and more. All of the stars play themselves, fully-clothed and prepared to have a laugh at the absurdity of Kanye's set-up.

"I really really really really really like you," Jepsen purrs to Nick Jonas. "This is fun," he says intimately. Watch the stars parody Kanye's here.