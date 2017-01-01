Lars Ulrich Didn't Know Metallica Planned To Fire Him 2016 In Review

Last year Ulrich's bandmate Kirk Hammett confirmed it, saying: "We were unhappy, and we might have grumbled something to someone." Now Ulrich tells Metal Forces: "It's certainly not something that I was ever aware of.

"When you have a collective entity like Metallica that's been together for 35 years, there are times on that journey where the idea of what to do next has brought different options.

"There were times when Kirk was kind of floating out there, and there were a couple of times Hetfield was floating out there, and there were times when I was floating out there.

"So it was very possible. I'm sure Scott Ian knows something that I don't - and I'm fine with that. It was just not something that was ever on my radar." Read more here.