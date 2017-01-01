Linkin Park's Label Tried To Have Mike Shinoda Fired 2016 In Review

On the relationship that developed between himself and fellow vocalist Shinoda, and the recording sessions at North Hollywood's NRG Recording, Bennington tells Metal Hammer: "This was a time where no-one really knew what was f***ing going on.

"I mean the label tried to get rid of Mike, which is probably the funniest thing in the world. Looking back I was just thinking 'Wow, this is insane, this is a wild ride.'"

Bennington adds that the band were confident in their vision for the album, but that the label were only convinced when they heard the final product. Read more here.