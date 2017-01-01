Lynyrd Skynyrd Icon Had Heart Surgery 2016 In Review

The Southern rock legends originally cancelled a July 19 appearance at Artpark in Lewiston, NY while Rossington was checked out and, following surgery, have updated fans on the status of their upcoming shows.

"The Lynyrd Skynyrd band is canceling or rescheduling the next 2 weeks of touring, while Gary Rossington recovers at home from heart surgery to repair blockage in his arteries," said the band via social media.

"Currently, the band hopes to resume touring on August 4 in Woodlands, TX. The band has rescheduled Boston, MA at Blue Hills Bank Pavilion to September 23 and moved Big Flats, NY at Tag's Summer Sound Stage to the following day, September 24. We are continuing to work on other potential re-scheduling, as well."

Rossington suffered a heart attack last October that saw the group cancel the final pair of 2015 dates while he recuperated. Read more here.