Marvin Gaye Family Approved Documentary 'Marvin, What's Going On?' 2016 In Review

The forthcoming documentary Marvin, What's Going On? is now in development, and will focus on the creation and recording of his 1971 album What's Going On? (via Variety).

Gaye's children, Nona, Marvin III and Frankie, as well as his former wife Janis will all contribute to the film. The documentary will begin production this fall with a release date set for late next year.

Not only will it include interviews with some of Motown's biggest legends, but it also promises never-before-seen footage of Gaye. The film's producers promise it will be "the defining portrait of this visionary artist and his impeccable album." Read more here.