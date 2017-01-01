Megadeth's David Ellefson Injured Backstage At Music Festival 2016 In Review

Organizers reported via their Facebook page that they called for an ambulance and Ellefson was transported to St. Pantaleon hospital for treatment, where his foot was put into the cast.

The post says that frontman Dave Mustaine took to the stage to break the news to fans at the event. Mustaine also reportedly posted an update via Periscope, according to a tweet from @MandatoryMetal1, saying that Ellefson broke his foot backstage.

Mustaine later released a video where he announced that Megadeth had pulled out of the Masters Of Rock festival in the Czech Republic which took place Sunday (July 17th.) He said in part, "Our bass player's received a severe break to his foot. I'm very, very sorry to tell you this. But we will make it up to you next summer. Please hang in there and stay metal." Read the original report here.