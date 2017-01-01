Ozzy Osbourne Feared 'Lunatic In The Crowd' At Alamo 2016 In Review

The Black Sabbath frontman was banned from performing in San Antonio 34 years ago after he urinated on the war memorial while wearing a dress during a drunken episode. His action was viewed as desecration and the ban remained in place for 10 years, until he donated $10,000 to the Alamo memorial fund.

The moment he said sorry appeared in reality TV series Ozzy And Jack's World Detour. Jack Osbourne tells EW.com: "We had to chop a bunch of things down in the edit, because it was really quite charged. There were a lot of people there.

"The city of San Antonio was great with allowing us access - but they totally threw us under the bus, announcing at a council meeting that we were coming.

"We remained relatively under the radar doing this show. Going to San Antonio and having that happen was just like, 'Oh, man.'"

He adds: "My dad is great with crowds. He's great with all that when it's in his setting. But in the 80s there was a lot of aggression towards what he does.

"He always worries - is there that one lunatic in the crowd? So that made him really uneasy." Watch the video clip here.