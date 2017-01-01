Pantera's Phil Anselmo Slammed Rock Stars With Big Egos 2016 In Review

Speaking at the Diamond Pub Concert Hall in Louisville, Kentucky, Anselmo says: "This is why I say I f***ing hate rock stars - because when I see some a**hole rock star strutting around like they wrote a song or something, it's, like, 'A**hole. Motherf***ers write songs in their bedroom. What makes you different?'

"You cannot walk 10ft in someone else's goddamn f***ing shoes. Come back down to earth, you f***head. I've met and hung out with Lemmy. I've known Dio, I've known Ozzy, I've known Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler. I've spent time with them and they're the nicest, most down-to-earth people I've ever f***ing met."

He continues: "If any motherf***er in a band ever struts past you, give them the old f***ing bird finger from The Kid. F*** those a**holes. You've gotta be real. It's so much easier to be a dick - it takes effort to be nice to everybody, but you know what? It pays f***ing off to sit, listen, talk with people, be real as f*** with people." Check out the video here.