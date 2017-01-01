Poison's Rikki Rockett Had Experimental Cancer Treatment 2016 In Review

But with the situation showing no signs of improvement, and facing the possibility of the total removal of his tongue, the sticksman chose an experimental immune therapy called immunotherapy - a treatment which stimulates the immune system to fight cancer. As a result, the tumor has almost been completely eradicated.

Rockett tells the San Diego Union-Tribune: "I just didn't feel right. This should be getting better, not worse. I should be eating better, I should be swallowing better - what the hell's going on?"

He underwent a scan which showed that the original tumor was still present. "The lymph nodes on my right side lit up, the lymph nodes on my left side lit up, and on the side of my tongue there was stuff," Rockett says.

He then put his name forward to Dr. Ezra Cohen at the UC San Diego Moores Cancer Center - and waited to hear if he'd be accepted for the trial.