Queen Beat The Beatles For Top Selling Album In The UK 2016 In Review

Topping a new list of the Top 60 biggest UK records in sync with this month's 60th anniversary of the Official Albums Chart, the project stands alone as the first and only album to have sold over 6 million copies in the UK, with 6.1 million sales to date.

"What a great bit of news to wake up to!", says guitarist Brian May. "The most popular album? Well, I always thought the band showed promise, but this is beyond our boyhood dreams! Thanks folks!"

Drummer Roger Taylor added: "Incredible... marvellous... humbling... thank you... I feel good!" See the Top 10 list here.