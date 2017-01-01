Rory Feek Fulfills One Of Joey's Final Wishes 2016 In Review

In new post on his This Life I Live blog, Rory writes, "On Monday, we got home from spending some time out west in Wyoming and Montana. It was a trip that has been planned since last winter. But I didn't plan it… my wife did.

"This past February, with snow on the ground outside her window at the little house by the Gaither pond in Indiana, Joey looked at the beautiful view from her bedside, and remembered another view that she loved. And then with her three sisters gathered around her, Joey told stories about our trips out west to the Big Sky Country. She showed them pictures we had taken during some of the adventures our family has had out there over the years. And then she asked me to find a way to take her three sisters and their families out west for the first time this summer.

"Most of them had never been farther west than Illinois and Joey wanted them to experience some of the breathtaking beauty that she and I have been blessed to experience many times over the years. For their eyes to see the beautiful things that her eyes had seen.

"Joey and I spent our honeymoon in Montana in 2002 and fell in love with the mountains and the old-west history that runs deep through the land and streams out there. We've made many family trips there since and our middle daughter Hopie even spent three summers working on a ranch in Dubois.

"Fortunately, we have some wonderful friends who own a big cabin in Red Lodge, Montana and when I told them about Joey's wish, they generously offered to let us all come stay at their place…

"So two weeks ago, my three sister-in-laws - Jody, Julie and Jessie - loaded up their minivans and trucks and headed west, and the girls and I hopped on an airplane and met up with them in Jackson Hole, Wyoming to spend a few days together before we all drove on to Red Lodge." Read more and see all of the photos here.