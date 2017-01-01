Selena Gomez Topped Justin Bieber For Most-Liked Instagram 2016 In Review

More than 89 million users checked out Gomez's recent post for the Share a Coke and a Song campaign, which included music from her song 'Me & the Rhythm" from her 2015 album Revival. The Classic Coke bottle in the shot features the artist's lyrics ('You're the spark" ). Four million users liked the pic, giving the one-time Disney darling the current record for most-liked photo on Instagram ever, reported Billboard.

By comparison, the second place shot from Bieber received 3.7 million likes. Ironically, that photo is a throwback shot which depicts Bieber and Gomez kissing. See the posts here.