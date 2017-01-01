Steven Adler Reunited With Guns N' Roses In Cincinnati 2016 In Review

Adler joined fellow classic GNR lineup bandmates Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan at Paul Brown Stadium for "Out Ta Get Me" and "My Michelle" from 1987's "Appetite For Destruction", marking his first appearance with the group since he was fired for excessive drug use in 1990.

"On the drums, you might know this guy," Rose told the crowd, "ladies and gentlemen, Mr. Steven Adler." The drummer has long lobbied for a reunion with the band through the years and finally had his chance on the sixth stop on the group's Not In This Lifetime summer tour.

Adler was replaced by Matt Sorum in 1990 during sessions for the "Use Your Illusion" albums. The remainder of the 26-song set in Cincinnati remained similar to other shows on the summer run, which will continue at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN on July 9. Check out the videos of Adler's reunion jams here.