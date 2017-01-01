Zayn Malik Says Alien Told Him To Quit One Direction 2016 In Review

Sure, it paid off big time, but what inspired him to make such a rash decision in the first place? "An alien spoke to me in a dream," he said in an interview with Glamour. He may or may not have been joking.

In the interview, Malik also reveals that Shaggy's "It Wasn't Me" is the first song he puts on to get in a great mood, his mom is the first person he calls in the morning. Find out what the first movie to make him cry was

Read the original report here.