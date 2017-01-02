AC/DC's Angus Young Talked Brother Malcolm And Cliff's Retirement 2016 In Review

During the discussion he spoke about his brother Malcolm and also Cliff Williams retirement announcement. Angus became the sole original member of the legendary Australian band after his brother Malcolm retired in 2014 due to health issues including dementia.

"It's hard to communicate," Angus tells Rolling Stone about Malcolm's current status. "I do pass on messages. I can't be 100 percent sure it goes in there. But I let him know there are a lot of people missing him."

Asked whether AC/DC should have shut things down when Malcolm retired, Angus reflects, "That might be the case. But Malcolm was always one to battle through. He would look at me in times of crisis and go, 'We'll just go in and do some work. We'll sit and write some songs.' He had that drive, and I feel obligated to keep it going, maybe because I was there in the beginning with him."

Bassist Cliff Williams recently announced plans to retire when the Rock Or Bust tour ends in Philadelphia, PA on September 20. "Cliff made it known before we'd even started touring - this would be his last," says the guitarist. "Besides myself, Cliff has been there the longest, since 1977. Cliff and Brian are in the same age bracket. They like to go out, hit the pubs. They had the bond."