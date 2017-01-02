Adele Says She Turned Down Super Bowl Halftime Show 2016 In Review

"They were very kind, they did ask me, but I did say no," she said. Now, the NFL is saying it never actually asked her, reports Billboard."The NFL and Pepsi are big fans of Adele," reads a statement from the NFL. "We have had conversations with several artists about the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show. However, we have not at this point extended a formal offer to Adele or anyone else."

Is this a case of spin control or genuine miscommunication? Maybe the NFL, which reportedly met with Adele earlier this month, was dismayed by the her tone. "Come on, that show is not about music, and I don't dance or anything like that," Adele told the LA audience. Read more here.