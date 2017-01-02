Backstreet Boys Creator Lou Pearlman Died 2016 In Review

Pearlman's other acts included Aaron Carter, O-Town, and LFO. Rolling Stone reports that molestation allegations swirled around him through more than a decade of managing young male talent. The businessman entered the music industry following failed aviation ventures, and was a cousin of Art Garfunkel. He aimed to create more successful groups following the model of New Kids on the Block.

In his ultimate undoing, the investment firm he founded was discovered to represent companies which only existed on paper. He fled to Bali to escape charges in 2007 but was found and returned to face trial in the United States. Despite Pearlman's checkered history, former music associates paid tribute to their complicated mentor on Twitter. See the tweets here.