Bruce Dickinson Backed Aircraft Crashed During Second Flight 2016 In Review

Billed as the world's longest aircraft, the £25 million aircraft sustained damage to its cockpit in the crash that occurred at around 11am GMT on Wednesday.

Aircraft enthusiast Dickinson announced last year that he was investing £250,000 in the manufacture of the Airlander 10 - which is described as part plane, part airship. It measures in at 302-feet long and can stay airborne for five days.

HAV, the craft's developer, tells the BBC all the crew are "safe and well". A spokesman adds: "The flight went really well and the only issue was when it landed." Read more here.