Bruce Dickinson Backed Aircraft Crashed During Second Flight 2016 In Review

Billed as the world's longest aircraft, the 25 million aircraft sustained damage to its cockpit in the crash that occurred at around 11am GMT on Wednesday.

Aircraft enthusiast Dickinson announced last year that he was investing 250,000 in the manufacture of the Airlander 10 - which is described as part plane, part airship. It measures in at 302-feet long and can stay airborne for five days.

HAV, the craft's developer, tells the BBC all the crew are "safe and well". A spokesman adds: "The flight went really well and the only issue was when it landed." Read more here.