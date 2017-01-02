Demi Lovato Sued By Sleigh Bells For Alleged Song Theft 2016 In Review

Lovato's producers Carl Falk and Rami Yacoub responded, issuing a statement to Billboard, explaining, "We did not use any samples in Demi Lovato's song 'Stars.' Demi was also not involved with the production. She only wrote top line." The production, they said, had nothing to do with samples from Sleigh Bells' music or any band's for that matter.

Now, Sleigh Bells are taking legal action. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the band filed a complaint in California federal court which in part reads:

"A comparison of the two songs reveals that, at the very least, the combination of the hand claps and bass drum, structured as 3 quarter beats and a rest, with the bass drum providing a counter-rhythm to the hand claps, is at least substantially similar in both works. This infringing material repeats throughout the Defendants' song."

The complaint further claims that specific similarities "transcend the realm of coincidence." Check out both tracks here.